(WXYZ) — This year, about 500 wishes will be granted to kids facing critical illnesses in Michigan, thanks to Make-A-Wish Michigan and generous donors across the state.

One of those kids is 14-year-old Devin Tefend of Gibraltar. He wished to be a Detroit Red Wings player, and a year ago, he got to meet all of the players, spend time in the locker room, go on the ice for the National Anthem, and even be in the official team picture for the year.

See the full story in the video below

Gibraltar teen spends day with Detroit Red Wings thanks to Make-A-Wish Michigan

"Is this the jersey you got there?" I asked. Devin: “

"Yeah, it’s the jersey that Larkin presented to me when I was just sitting on the bench talking to everybody," he said.

Did you ever think that your wish would be granted?” I asked.

"I thought it wasn't going to be all of that, but it really was and more!” he said.

Devin got a surprise meet-and-greet with Red Wings legend and current GM Steve Yzerman, and this past February, he was invited to skate with the Red Wings during practice. This was a dream come true for the travel hockey team player.

His mother, Courtney, said when Devin was just 8 days old, he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a condition which causes damage to lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.

He must perform three lengthy breathing treatments every day and take medication.

"How did this wish impact your lives?" I asked.

"It's really given him a light, a little spark of, you know, just a little bit of hope," Courtney said.

Make-A-Wish Michigan grants life-changing wishes to children facing critical illnesses when they need it most.

"How many wishes has Make-A-Wish granted over the years?" I asked Make-A-Wish Michigan Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer Sherri Collins.

"We've granted more than 12,500 wishes, and that's all to Michigan children," she said.

That's over 40 years, according to the organization.

"And for every wish that's granted, you know, that's a child, it's a family, it is a whole community, so the wish impacts -- the ripple effect is really amazing."

"Was there a pinch me moment where you're like, I can't believe I'm seeing this or meeting this person?" I asked.

"Larkin walks up, starts talking to me. And he gives me this stick that he signed. And it said,'To Devon, Keep scoring goals and catching fish,'" Devin told me.

If you'd like to support Make-A-Wish Michigan, you can join me at the Walk for Wishes at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, May 2. You can register online or make a donation here.

I've been emceeing this walk for 17 years. It's one of my favorite events of the year and I hope to see you all there.

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