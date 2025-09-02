Inside WXYZ's campaign to get books into hands of metro Detroit kids

(WXYZ) — When it comes to reading, the scores of third graders have continued to slide in Michigan.

More than 60% of Michigan third graders are not reading at or above a proficient level, and we want to help change that.

Wednesday is our Day of Giving for our If You Give A Child A Book campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund.

At Crothers Elementary in Center Line Public Schools, Elizabeth is in second grade and her older brother, Michael, is in third grade. Michael really enjoys reading the "Dog Man" series, books he's picked up for free at the annual Scholastic Book Fair, thanks to donations to the Scripps Howard Fund's If You Give A Child A Book campaign.

So, how many books are in your personal library in your room?" I asked.

"About 30," he said.

I've seen the excitement first-hand as students scan the book fair shelves, scouting for their favorite five books to take home. They're all brand-new and age-appropriate.

"Having a choice about what books they're going to take home, why does that matter?" I asked Principal Jill Hamilton.

"Because it will spark their interest. You know, if you're interested in something, you're more apt to read it and do it and practice your skills. So that's really helpful," she said.

Crothers is one of the Title One schools we partner with to reach underserved children in kindergarten through third grade.

According to the nonprofit Bookspring, the rate of books per child in low-income families is one book per three children.

By contrast, middle-income families have an average of 13 books per child.

“When you're looking at the correlation between being successful in school and learning at the highest level, reading is fundamental to everything. So, that's why this is just such a great, great cause, and we're just so excited to be part of it," Scripps Regional Vice President and General Manager at WXYZ/WMYD Mike Murri said.

He's proud of the 7 News Detroit and TV20 Detroit employees who have already donated to the campaign, and each year, we're blown away by the generosity of people at home helping the Scripps Howard Fund reach its goal.

"We're so grateful to the Detroit community for opening up their hearts, opening up their wallets, and giving to this great cause. I mean, to put new age-appropriate books in kids' homes and families that need them is just wonderful, and we love it," he said.

