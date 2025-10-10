COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lights, music and magic are coming to life in the woods of Commerce Township at Glenlore Trails, where the forest has been transformed into an immersive, after-dark experience perfect for Halloween.

See the full story in the video below

Glenlore Trails brings magical after-dark forest experience to Commerce Township

From glowing pathways to interactive displays, Glenlore Trails is giving metro Detroiters a new way to see nature after dark. The attraction features a mile-long trail that winds through light, sound and story, changing themes each season.

For families like the Hohls, a night at Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is becoming a family tradition.

"I have friends that have come here for the Halloween trails, and they said that it was so fun and it was so interactive, and the kids were, of course, excited to wear their costumes," a member of the Hohl family said.

"I was told I got to dress up as Mr. Incredible, so I didn't not take up that opportunity," they added.

WXYZ

For little visitors like Marnie Michalak, the magic feels real. When asked about a witch character on the trail, the young visitor described her as "a big witch" and "a good witch."

"Can I go do it now?" Marnie asked eagerly.

WXYZ

Co-founder Chanel Schoeneberger says what started as a pandemic project has grown into a multi-holiday experience drawing thousands of visitors.

"What keeps the spark alive here is that so many people tell us, like, hey, this is our family tradition now, or this is our most favorite date night," Schoeneberger said.

The experience doesn't end with Halloween. Schoeneberger explained that they offer seasonal attractions throughout the year.

"We've got Halloween right now and then Christmas as well, so we do a one-mile trail walk here also for Christmas and that opens on Nov. 21, so it doesn't end here," Schoeneberger said.

WXYZ

For Aimee Michalak, Marnie's mom, Glenlore Trails offers something different from traditional Halloween attractions.

"I think Halloween historically, at least growing up for me in the metro Detroit area, it's always been about the haunted houses and all the spooky stuff, and you know I think having something that's a little more family friendly and for the younger kids who are really getting into the holiday spirit is really cool," Michalak said.

For families like the Michalaks, it's not just about the lights – it's about making memories that shine a little brighter each year.

"I need to go now, mama," Marnie said, eager to continue the magical experience.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

