Governor Whitmer stresses importance of free pre-K as state's education budget in limbo

(WXYZ) — Inside the home of a Romulus family, where Beyond the Bell Pre-K is based, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer read to kids on Wednesday and stressed support of free pre-K education.

As for the school budget in Michigan being unresolved this late, the governor says, "I’m concerned about it. Schools need to get started.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on budget controversy

Parent Samuel Miller emphasized to me why his son thrives from an early start, he’s now 4 years old.

“I’m very active in his extracurriculars and education life," said Miller.

Owner of the Beyond the Bell, Michelle Cook, highlighted how her program is making a difference for kids with early support, learning and healthy meals.

She, too, hopes lawmakers on both sides can reach a deal, so more programs like hers can open up.

“It’s more intimate. I don’t have all the testing, but we do assessments," said Cook.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Senator Joe Bellino (R-Monroe) weighed in on sticking points such as school lunches, free pre-K, and he says giving more to students ahead of unions.

“If the governor wants to get it done, call Matt Hall and leader Brinks. As a Republican with a heart, I’m not against school lunches for kids in need, but why buy them for upper-middle-class people? Same with pre-K. For kids in need, I want to fund it. The best way out of poverty is education," said Sen. Bellino.

Governor Whitmer says, “we’re engaging in conversations. We have been doing the work all summer, but it’s slower than it should be.”

For parents like Miller, nothing comes above education. It's a concept he hopes our leaders will prioritize, one that becomes more pressing each day.

Whitmer hopes to see a deal by September 15.

