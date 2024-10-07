Grieving family at peace after man's body located after a year after burial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of Patrick Sullivan stood by, waiting to find out where he was laid to rest a year ago, after a caretaker's poor record-keeping at Sacred Heart Cemetery left them wondering and in distress for 11 months.

On Monday the Archdiocese of Detroit arranged for Sullivan's casket to be exhumed so his loved ones could be assured of his actual final resting place.

"We never wanted it to get to this point. We wanted answers from day one," says Chanell Calloway, Patrick Sullivan's niece.

Sullivan's family reached out to 7 News Detroit a few weeks ago hoping we could help locate his burial spot.

So I contacted the cemetery and the Mother of Divine Mercy Parish about the confusion on where Sullivan was actually buried. While the people at the Parish were surprised, the Parish manager immediately took action, removing the cemetery manager from his role.

The parish manager tells me that because the cemetery manager did not keep a map of the plots, the Body of Patrick Sullivan was exhumed to give the family peace of mind.

They tell me, they are thankful for the parish manager who came in and picked up the pieces of the mess left by the previous cemetery manager.

"It's been a while, and it's time to move on for our sake and for our family and just know my uncle's resting in peace," says Calloway.

"He's home now," says Michelle Sullivan, Patrick's sister. "He's home now."

