Halloween comes to rooms at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, bringing joy to young patients

Halloween looked a little different this year for some of Michigan's youngest patients, but that didn't stop the celebration from reaching them.



Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Halloween comes to rooms at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, bringing joy

At C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, doctors, nurses and volunteers brought the Halloween spirit directly to children who couldn't leave their rooms. I joined them for their holiday celebration, where the team made sure every child got a chance to celebrate.

For kids who can't go door-to-door this Halloween, the celebration came right to their bedside — proving a little magic can make a big difference.

WXYZ

"It helps so much because it's stressful being in the ICU and having repeated surgeries," said Melanie Hinds, the mother of a patient. "Having some normalcy brought back, and we do miss out on some holidays like Halloween and stuff like that, so it's really nice and sweet that the hospital can help contribute."

From superhero capes to sparkly crowns, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital was filled with Halloween magic. Those costumes, donated by Spirit Halloween, helped bring a bit of joy back into the lives of patients and their families.

"This is the greatest day of our season when we get to come in and do this for the kids," said Tom Baughman, zone manager at Spirit Halloween. "So you know, just to take the burden off of the parents, let them come in and pick out a costume. It's just wonderful."

WXYZ

For many parents, it was a moment to see their children smile again.

"Seeing him now compared to what he was two months ago is a totally different kid," said Matthew Bolton, a father of a patient. "So being able to do all this stuff now that he can is great, getting out of the room. So those four walls close in on you pretty quick."

WXYZ

Luanne Thomas Ewald, the president of C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, said the goal is simple.

"Our goal is to make sure that they can still be a kid," Thomas Ewald said. "They may not feel well and we're trying to help them through that process, but in the meantime we want to still bring smiles and joy and love and happiness and that's what days like today do."

WXYZ

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

