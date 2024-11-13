'He did a good job for us.' Detroiters react to Mayor Duggan's decision to not seek reelection

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said it was a day for thank yous as he expressed appreciation for Detroiters while announcing this term would be his last — and now some Detroiters are saying thank you back for what he's done for the city.

When the news from inside city hall trickled outside, Detroiters began wondering about what's next.

Some residents, like Regina Clark, felt a sense of loss immediately.

"I'm sad that he's leaving. He did a good job for us," said Clark.

Felecia Applewhite, also a long-time Detroiter and manager of Detroit Streetwear, felt the same.

"I'm disappointed this is his last term. I was looking forward to him doing another term," said Applewhite.

Particularly, Applewhite says she'll miss Duggan's support for small businesses — something she says is very evident.

"When you see good, you acknowledge it," she said. "Thanks for what you have done for Detroit."

Duggan's Wednesday announcement was all about acknowledging the people who've helped him along the way— now some Detroiters are sharing their appreciation.

"He helping downtown, like he trying to build it back up," said Tierra Hutchinson. "He did all he could do, so I wonder what he's going to do next."

Even those living outside the city took notice — and are also reacting to the news.

"I think he's doing a great job, and I'm gonna miss him," said Dan Parker.

Now it's time for Detroiters to get ready for the next chapter.

"It's a shocker, but it is time for something new," said Hutchinson.

