'He was extraordinary.' Family of student who died from 'Molly' shares story, warning for parents

(WXYZ) — A historic $75 million verdict in a wrongful death case is the largest amount awarded in Michigan history. The case is one I first covered several years ago, and now I’m talking exclusively with family of Denis Preka and attorney Mike Morse about the loss of Denis and what this verdict means to them.

“He was extraordinary. Kind. Generous. Intelligent. Funny," said Jamie Thom, Denis' father.

As a young college student just shy of his 22nd birthday, Denis Preka had a heart of gold and incredible personality. His parents, Linda Preka and Jamie Thom, say honoring his legacy is something they will always do, and that includes seeking accountability.

“I’ve tried lots of cases in my career. This is as hard fought as it gets," said Mike Morse.

Morse met with Denis' parents more than 5 years ago, and agreed to take their civil case after his death.

“We were able to show, argue and convince eight people in Wayne County that a 21-year-old man’s life was worth $75 million, that’s the first time in Michigan history that’s happened," he said.

Denis passed away in March 2019. He had been a student at University of Detroit Mercy, and planned to pursue a career in business law.

"He was poisoned. It was nothing he would have ever done to himself," said Jasmina Cunmulaj, a friend of Denis. "He had dreams to give back to the community, especially for young children in Detroit and that was his goal.”

His family said Denis' life ended suddenly one night as he was planning to stay up late studying.

“He was at a house where Denis was trying to study for an exam at. That night he asked somebody for a study drug called Adderall,” said Morse. "Denis was a loving, caring, trusting man. He said OK and he popped it.”

Morse said, “the defendant admitted in Snapchat messages to strangers, when asked 'what did you give this guy?' He said 'Molly and Methalone.'”

Morse said the defendants were videotaping it and putting it on Snapchat and that the jury saw videos of Denis after he was given the drug "Molly," videos of him getting sick and needing help.

"He died with 83 times the amount of a normal dose of Molly in his system. That’s what ultimately killed him. They never called 911 all those hours when he was suffering and left him to die," said Morse.

The jury would find the defendant responsible for the death of Denis.

“Denis' life mattered. Denis’ life was worth a lot. You have the impossible task of putting a dollar amount on somebody who isn’t here," said Morse.

Thom said, “finally, those eight jurors said these men are responsible for Denis' death. Only them.”

Morse said this case became very emotional for him and a team of 20 people he assigned to the case, as well as Denis' family — even the jury.

“This wasn’t an accident or kids just having fun," said Thom.

Morse said when he heard their story, he felt compelled to help the family.

“He said, 'I’ll stand by your family.' He became our family," said Linda Preka.

"Denis always wanted to make me proud. He was the most amazing child. When the verdict came, I felt him. The warmth surrounded me and said, 'well done mom.'”

Morse said they litigated the case for more than five years.

"We litigated this case through thick and thin, talking to the family all the time, in and out of court through COVID and stays. It took 5 1/2 years to get to court to try this case," he said. “I remember the jury coming back and we were all crying together. It was just one of those cases.”

Now, as the school year begins for students across Michigan.

“What killed Denis was 80 times more the limit of Molly," said Linda Preka.

They’re sharing a warning for other students and parents.

"We need to get the word out, to college students and parents, to talk about this story. When I learned about this story, I sat my own kids down and told them about Denis," said Morse. “I hope this verdict sends a message: kids should not be taking any drugs they don’t have a prescription for. If you see someone suffering, call 911.”

Where Your Voice Matters