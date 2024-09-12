Help for a Hero: Community coming together this weekend for Connor's CarFest

COMMERCE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Good Samaritan in a hit-and-run more than four years ago, is now in need of round-the-clock care. His parents are doing everything they can to give him the best treatments.

His story is one that really touched a chord in the community. Now, a special event this Saturday aims to help.

Connor Donohue, a fan of weight lifting, rugby, football and more, probably never knew he'd need all that strength for the fight of his life. The only child of Harvey and Lori Donohue of West Bloomfield was focused on giving back.

"(We're) super proud of him," Harvey said. "He's just a great young dude."

At 27, Connor began training to be a Detroit Police Officer. He was even selected President of his class at the academy.

But on April 19, 2020, his life changed forever. He pulled over on the freeway to be a Good Samaritan, and then tragedy struck.

”He was trying to save a dog on the expressway," Harvey said.

A Michigan State Trooper and a nurse passing by saved Connor's life. But his injuries were catastrophic, including a traumatic brain injury. He spent three-and-a-half years in the hospital and rehab facilities, then he came home.

"We just turned it into the Connor Recover Center," Harvey said.

The Donohue's living room is now filled with a six-by-eight therapy mat, a hospital bed, an e-stem bike, a lift and more.

He responds when you hold his hand and talk to him. He's progressed from a feeding tube to eating three meals a day.

“He's got a long ways to go, but we're just we're plugging along there and he's so strong and sturdy," Lori said. "He's tackling it.”

His parents provide most of his care, and professionals come in to help.

Cliff Ewald is a retired physiologist.

"Are you able to communicate with Connor?" I asked Cliff.

"Very limited," Cliff replied. "Not verbal, but we've developed I call Morse code. We blink at each other, we tap each other behind the neck because he has a nervous kind of reaction. So, I took his hand and put it on the back of my head, and we tapped each other, and that was, like, it just filled me with joy and tears at the same time.”

To help support the Donohue's, Cliff organized Connor's Carfest. It's linked to a GoFundMe pagewith a goal of $75,000. The Classic Car Show is this Saturday, September 14th at the Multi Lakes Conservation Associaton in Commerce Township.

"What does it feel like to have such support from the community, especially with this fundraiser coming up?” I asked Harvey and Lori.

"It makes all the difference in the world," Harvey said. "You don't feel like you're alone.”

“I would like to say thank you for so much for your love and compassion and then just supporting us," Lori said.

Connor's Carfest happens this Sarturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. You can pre-register your car on the fundraiser's Facebook page linked above, orat this link.

