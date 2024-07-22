Help may be on the way for Detroiters renting from landlords who refuse to make repairs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Only ten percent of the rental properties in the city of Detroit are in compliance, according to Mayor Mike Duggan who joined Councilmember Mary Waters Monday to announce proposed changes to the city's rental ordinance.

"We're saying to the Landlords get your act together," said Waters, who plans to introduce the proposed changes to her colleagues later on Tuesday.

7 News Detroit spoke to a woman about the poor conditions of the apartment she's living in where she said the landlord is refusing to make repairs.

"They're actually taking people rent and this is how we're living," she said, wiping away tears, adding they feel like they've been forgotten. "We've given our little hard money to have shelter and this is how they treat us.. like we're nothing."

Among the proposed changes being laid out by Councilmember Waters is removing many of the restrictions that made it impossible for so many people to participate in the city's escrow program.

Currently, only people living in single-family homes or duplexes can participate in the City of Detroit's escrow program. Other restrictions include the lease agreement cannot be on a month-to-month basis.

Other proposed changes in the rental ordinance include simplifying the inspection process and reducing the inspection fees from over $1,000 to less than $150, in hopes that property owners will focus on core health and safety matters.

Unpaid violation fees could soon result in liens being placed on properties.

Waters said, "For those of you who think you can collect rent and not have safe housing, you can think again."

Penelope said they just want to have somewhere to call home that is not an unhealthy place to live.

"They should hold them (landlords) accountable for the way they have us living," she said. "You pay first-month rent, security deposit, key deposit, whatever deposit they want to stick on you, you have to pay it if you want shelter over your head."

