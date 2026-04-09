'Her home was destroyed.' Metro Detroiters fear for family in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

(WXYZ) — The ongoing war in the Middle East is hitting home in metro Detroit for those with family in Lebanon.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

'Her home was destroyed.' Michiganders fear for family in Lebanon amid strikes

Israeli strikes on Wednesday in Lebanon killed more than 300 people, according to the Health Ministry, making it the deadliest day in Lebanon since the war began.

Extended interview: Abbas Alawieh talks about his family in Lebanon amid ongoing war

WEB EXTRA: Abbas Alawieh talks about developments in Lebanon

Loved ones tell me they had hoped a ceasefire with Iran would also be extended to Lebanon.

“My grandmother’s home was totally destroyed by an Israeli air strike. My grandmother posed no threat to anyone. She, like the grandparents of anyone in our communities, just probably is guilty of praying too hard sometimes," Abbas Alawieh said.

Provided by Abbas Alawieh The site of Abbas Alawieh's grandmother's home.

Alawieh opened up to me about the toll war has taken on him and his family. He said the last few days have felt surreal.

He also said that while the war between the U.S. and Iran has dominated headlines, there has been far less focus on what's happening in Lebanon.

Related Story: Iran ceasefire holds for now even with re-closing of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran ceasefire holds for now even with re-closing of Strait of Hormuz

“Our family home. Her home was destroyed and gone are all of our memories under the rubble," he said. "My grandmother is among the over one million internally displaced people, people who have been pushed out of their homes away from their livelihoods. My grandmother right now is in a flat with about 20 other people. A two-bedroom flat.”

Abbas Alawieh Family photo

Alawieh said he disputes claims by Israel that said the country is targeting members of the group Hezbollah. He also doesn't understand why a ceasefire has not included Lebanon.

“We know that the alleged ceasefire is not a ceasefire. Because we have family on the other end of these bombs," he said.

Organizer Sam Baydoun is also hosting a candlelight vigil on Friday night in Dearborn. The focus is on healing and prayers for all those who are suffering.

Provided photo Vigil in Dearborn

“Over 100 raids on Beirut. Southern Lebanon and throughout the country," Baydoun said.

“So many people here in Southeast Michigan are directly impacted. We are on the phone, counseling with very little preparation or expertise, counseling our loved ones. Through the most horrific moments one can live through," Alawieh said.

Organizers of that vigil are inviting all people to attend and join in a prayer for peace.

Where Your Voice Matters