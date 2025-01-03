Here are the 7 biggest things to watch in metro Detroit in 2025

(WXYZ) — 2024 was a big year in metro Detroit and it's expected that the momentum across the area will continue into 2025.

Here are some of the biggest things we're looking out for this year.

Gordie Howe International Bridge completion

Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

Major work was done at the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2024, including the connection of the bridge deck, officially making the bridge an international crossing. In November, video from bridge officials showed paving work being done on the bridge.

While no official date for opening has been set, the bridge is set to officially open to traffic in the fall of 2025.

Now that the bridge deck is connected, officials say work will continue on installing electrical, drainage and fire suppression systems.

Crews have also been installing lighting systems, including aesthetic, roadway, pedestrian, navigation lighting and more.

Construction is also continuing on the back spans and approach spans extending island connecting to both the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry.

Officials say that Canadian Port of Entry, construction on 11 structures is underway and in different stages, as well as inspection lanes and toll booths. At the U.S. Port of Entry, construction is advancing on 13 structures and on 36 primary inspection lanes.

Final work includes safety and emergency features – which include barriers separating vehicle traffic from the multi-use path, fencing on the side of the bridge, security cameras and three emergency call boxes.

Finally, a peregrine falcon nesting box is one of the last elements to be put in place. It's design is complete and it's set to be constructed and installed in 2025.

Opening of Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park

New drone video shows ongoing construction at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy was dealt a major blow after its former chief financial officer pleaded guilty to embezzling between $25 million to $65 million over more than a decade this year.

Because of that, the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan, a nonprofit, announced it established the $35 million fund to pay contractors and support new fundraising efforts.

That money will help complete the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park along the Detroit River, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

Construction began on the park in 2022 with the groundbreaking, and the 22-acre park will connect the east riverfront to the west riverfront, including from Belle Isle to the new park and the new Southwest Greenway.

It will feature a Delta Dental Play Garden, an expansive lawn for programs, a water garden, a sport house with basketball courts and much more.

In the latest update from June 2024 on the Riverfront Conservancy's website, officials say they made "significant progress" throughout the park.

That includes the completion of Monstrum play structures – including a fox, bird, Fort Wayne Tot Lot, big mouth bass, otter and beaver.

Throughout the summer, they said the will finish shaping the site and expected planting to begin in the fall.

Detroit Lions back in the playoffs

Average Lions-Vikings ticket now over $500, 2nd most expensive NFL game this season

The Detroit Lions hosted their first playoff game in decades last season and made a run to the NFC Championship, and fans are looking forward to that once again this year. Detroit is in the playoffs, but won't know if they'll clinch the top seed in the NFC until Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Lions beat the Vikings, they'll have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the team looks to get to its first-ever Super Bowl.

The Lions haven't won an NFL Championship since 1957.

Other Detroit teams push for success

Fans pack Comerica Park for first playoff baseball game in Detroit in 10 years

The Detroit Tigers shocked the baseball world in 2024 when they clinched a playoff spot for the first time in a decade. The Tigers beat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card but eventually lost the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

Fans will watch the Tigers closely this offseason as they are rumored to be in contention to sign Alex Bregman. We'll be watching closely to see if they can repeat their success in 2025.

The Detroit Red Wings were also on the verge of clinching a playoff spot last season, but this season has been off to a rough start. Detroit fired coach Derek Lalone and hired Todd McLellan to take over, and in the four games since he's taken over, the Red Wings are 3-1. Now, Detroit is looking to get back into playoff contention.

For the Detroit Pistons, the team has already surpassed its 2024 win total under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and President Trajan Langdon. As of Jan. 3, the team is 9th in the Eastern Conference.

Finally, Detroit City FC will look to make the playoffs for their fourth straight season in the USL Championship. Their 2025 season kicks off in March.

Detroit development continues

Glass panels installed at top of Hudson's Detroit Tower as exterior nears completion

The Hudson's Detroit officially got a name, tenants and topped off in 2024; it's one of the major projects we'll be watching in 2025.

While the tower won't be complete, the office building next to the tower could welcome General Motors at the end of the year.

With that, we'll also be watching what happens with the Renaissance Center. The most recent proposal from Bedrock and GM calls for the demolition of two towers and more work to be done.

Other projects we'll be watching in 2025 include the new J.W. Marriott being constructed on the former Joe Louis Arena site; the groundbreaking for long-awaited District Detroit projects; Cosm shared-reality sports & entertainment venue in Downtown Detroit and more.

Major road construction projects return to metro Detroit

All lanes of I-696 have re-opened between I-275 and Lahser Road for winter

There were several major construction projects that wrapped up in 2024 across metro Detroit, including the I-96 Flex Route and construction on I-696 between Lahser and I-75.

However, another massive construction project is coming to I-696 starting in 2025. It's the third phase of the I-696 rebuild. That construction will be between Lahser and I-75 in Oakland County.

The two-year project will keep the westbound traffic going west for the duration of the project with two lanes open. However, going eastbound, MDOT said it will be detoured for two years away from the highway.

That detour will be eastbound I-696 to southbound M-10 (The Lodge) to eastbound M-8 (Davison) to northbound I-75 and back to eastbound I-696.

The I-75 construction project in northern Oakland County to the Genesee County border will also continue in 2025.

Monitoring Michigan politics

Interview: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talks about running for Michigan Governor

While 2024 was all about the election, this year is all about what happens with new leadership. In Michigan, Republicans took control of the state legislature and will have control for the final two years of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's second term.

There will also be the Detroit Mayoral Election, which will see several candidates who want to take over for current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Duggan announced he wouldn't run for re-election and is instead running for governor as an independent in 2026.

It's also expected we'll get announcements on both the Republican and Democratic sides for the gubernatorial race in 2026.

