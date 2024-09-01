Homeland Security Investigations holds annual Citizens Academy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Homeland Security Investigations recently held its annual Citizens Academy to help the community understand how a federal law enforcement agency functions in the field and the background.

I went behind the scenes where HSI's Special Response Team is an an important mission. Leading the team is special agent Donald Raymo.

"HSI is the 2nd largest group of investigators of special agents. FBI has the largest amount. We are twice as big as the DEA and times as big as the ATF. So, the width of stuff we can investigate is pretty impressive," Raymo said.

A branch of the Department of Homeland Security, the federal law enforcement agency tackles various crimes, including human and child trafficking, contraband, as well as money laundering along and illegal weapons, among others, both in and around the country. But today, Don and his team are on a mission to educate.

It's all being done for the HSI's Citizens Academy.

"It's a great opportunity for us to allow people behind the scenes a little bit," said Special Agent Raymo.

The 7-week program brought 18 community leaders together, including Halima Mohiuddin, an educator, and Father Patrick Dorsey, helping them understand HSI's tactical strategy to victim support.

"It has completely changed my perception of law enforcement," Mohiuddin said.

"The things that they encounter those are eyes that I take for granted," Father Dorsey said.

"In the last session they were telling us about a human trafficking case. The intensity that which they think about the person they are trying to rescue even they might have made bad choices, and the lengths to which they go to, to make sure they become product parts of society, that's commendable," Mohiuddin said.

"What's been the most memorable memories for you here at the academy?" I asked.

"Getting to know the officers, the agents," said Father Dorsey.

"I'm a family guy, a regular guy, I grew up in the Midwest, I grew up playing baseball," said Special Agent Raymo.

The 48-year-old from Sanilac County is married with three daughters.

"My two older daughters are in college going into the medical field, and my youngest is still in high school," said Special Agent Raymo.

"No one wants to go into law enforcement?" I asked.

"I tried," said Special Agent Raymo.

Raymo says he worked his way from a city cop to a county deputy and a state trooper before joining US customs and finally clocking in 18 years at HSI.

"When you are on operations, do you ever catch yourself what a dad goes through?" I asked.

"For sure, they feel personal. I had a couple of cases when I was in cybercrimes. I was able to identify and locate two minor children that were being horrifically abused and videotaped and that were being disseminated around the world. Being able to rescue them, that was something I'm most proud of," Special Agent Raymo said.

Now, HSI held its first Citizens Academy since the pandemic. They plan to schedule more of the invitation-only sessions. To learn more about the nomination process, click here.

