How a Metro Detroit organization is working to change sharp decline in Black male teachers

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Post pandemic teacher shortages have been well publicized, especially between Kindergarten and 12th grade. But one demographic of teachers in particular are experiencing a sharp decline and a local Detroit-based organization is working to change that.

WXYZ

Discovery Creative Pathways Redford is a K-8 Public Charter School, and Principal Stephen Johnson, known for wearing bow ties, runs a tight shop. In his school, you'll find great examples of Black male teachers, including middle school science teacher Juan Wise II.

WXYZ

“I loved science growing up as a kid. So, having an opportunity, it was a, ‘Why not?’” Juan said.

Juan wanted to be a positive example, especially for your Black boys and highlighted the importance of teaching.

"I think it brings a joy," Juan said. "But, it also brings…it can also bring a trigger sometimes.”

"How so?" I asked.

“In a way because they’re not used to seeing a male dominant figure," Juan said. "A lot of young men don’t have that male structure that they wanted to in the household.”

Juan is part of a dying breed. According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 80 percent of all K-12 Public School Teachers are white women.

In comparison, less than two percent of teachers nationwide are Black men, and that number is falling. Michigan is also following that same trend line.

WXYZ

“We have to change our shirts to 1 percent," said Curtis Lewis. "Cause now, over the last two or three years, have decreased to 1.3 percent.”

Curtis Lewis is the founder and CEO of nonprofit organization Black Male Educators Alliance, or BMEA. He says the declining teacher issue is often framed from a financial standpoint.

Black Male Educator's Alliance

But with Black men, he says, it's not just financial: it's also systemic.

“The K-12 schooling experience have a lot to do with their disinterest right? Why would you go back to a place that has been very oppressive, very traumatizing to you?” Curtis asked.

WXYZ

“We see people that had that kind of care for us, that look like us, can relate to us," said Chris Watson, BMEA's Chief of Staff. "Yeah it increases your interest in going back. But, if you don’t have that, you don’t look at school as some place where you wanna go back and spend your career.”

BMEA enhanced recruiting and retention efforts created a community and provided a safe space for Black male teachers.

The non-profit also developed a school pipeline and mentorship programs for interested outgoing high school and college students.

WXYZ

Kyra White is an elementary school principal at University Prep Academy's Ellen Thompson Campus in Midtown, Detroit. She has a direct hand in hiring Black male teachers.

“We service 100 percent black children," Kyra said. "And, our children need to see representations of themselves And, they need to see them in male form...men come with gifts that are just sometimes a little bit more natural. Scholars often, easily respond to them.”

As for Juan, he wants to continue being an inspiration for someone coming behind him.

And the nonprofit organization just hosted a Math and Literacy workshop for educators and professors last week. The educators also received continuing education credits for the court. They're truly doing the work.

Where Your Voice Matters