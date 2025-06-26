(WXYZ) — It's safe to say Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we live our lives, including how we apply for jobs. That's because it's become a tool to build resumes and screen applications, affecting both job seekers and employers.

Watch Jolie's full story in the video player below

How AI is being used in the hiring process, and how job seekers can get their foot in the door

Chelsea Jordan will be the first to tell you that finding a well-paying job in metro Detroit has been difficult.

WXYZ

"The job search has been going on for about a year," she told me.

The mother from Inkster says she's applied for at least 100 jobs in the last 12 months and wasn't getting any calls. But that changed once she started using Artificial Intelligence to enhance her resume.

"I'm getting more interviews now than I was before I was using AI," Chelsea said.

And she's not alone: a recent study conducted by the recruiting agency, Kelly Services, shows that out of a thousand job seekers in the U.S., nearly 80 percent are using AI in the application process. Most of the job seekers are using it to build resumes and find openings, while others are using it to write cover letters and prepare for interviews.

But it's not just job seekers using AI, hiring managers are using it, too.

That same study found that out of roughly 1,000 managers in the U.S., 66 percent say their company uses AI to screen applications.

WXYZ

"They want to use AI to get things faster, look at resumes faster, interview faster, but I still want to make the decision," said Mark Saltrelli.

Mark, the vice president of engineering and recruiting at Kelly Services, says at the end of the day you still need to make sure you are who you say you are and be able to talk about your experience.

"To really differentiate yourself, you still need that people aspect," Mark said. "You still need to validate that you've done the job well, and others can refer you into it."

But Chelsea says sometimes the hardest part is getting past those automated screenings.

"It was how I was formatting it, and the terminology I was using," Chelsea said. It looks good in general, but for this specific job, if it's going to get through to a person, it has to say specific words. I guess it just opened my eyes up to, for a lack of a better term, the job search can be a game that you have to play, and I think that AI has helped me do that."

Where Your Voice Matters