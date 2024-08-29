How Dearborn residents have been dealing with ongoing power outages

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Here in the Warren Avenue community in Dearborn, people who live near here tell me that power outages have been a constant this year by now they feel like professionals at navigating it.

"I guess I'll be grilling all day today," said Tim Stallworth. "Maybe like some shish kabobs, some hot dogs, some hamburgers."

Tim has little other options to save the hundreds of dollars worth of food in his fridge.

“I try to stay one step ahead of the game if you will," Tim said.

His family is just one of more than 330,000 customers to lose power following Tuesday's storms.

"This year it's like the fourth or fifth time, and it's ridiculous."

This has been a common problem for some people living in the Warren Avenue area in Dearborn.

“Recently over the last year we’ve lost it 6-7 times," said Kayla Karbacz.

“when its windy when its like that its always (going out),” said Fahd Aboluhoom.

So by now, they all have their routines.

“Me personally, I don’t do well with heat so I’ve been sleeping in my car, charging up my phone in the car, charging up my phone in the car," Kayla said.

“It’s horrible. I’m actually going to my fathers because we can’t stand the heat and I got work going on," Stormy said.

“I go outside because it can get hot inside," Maher said.

“We actually lit candles last night," Tim said.

DTE expects 90 percent of customers impacted by the storm to be restored by end of day Thursday.

"“If not I have to take my family and just go find somewhere else like a hotel, whatever because its too hot," said Fahd.

As for Tim, he says this will be the last time he's at anyone else's mercy.

"I'm going to get a generator Friday," Tim said.

