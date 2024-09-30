How do Lions fans feel about the new Black jerseys?

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — The promise was, if head coach Dan Campbell could help the Lions win the division, they would bring back the Black jerseys. Now, these jerseys are selling faster than ever, and fans can't get enough, but we wanted to go speak with fans to see if they think there's superstition bringing these jerseys back from the yester years of the Lions, or if it's a fresh new start.

"Honestly, they are hard," said Lions fan Keanu Rodgers.

"Got to have it," said Lions fan Ronald Edwards.

"We have been selling them like crazy," said Wayne Bengle at Fanatic U.

The new Detroit Lions Black alternate jersey is, you guessed it, a hot ticket item. And the fans seem to love it. It's the No. 1 selling jersey at Fanatic U, and they're selling like crazy.

"We weren't too worried about it, we had a pretty good stock, but it's starting to get close," Bengle said when asked if he was worried they'd run out of Black jerseys.

It's a nod to the Barry Sanders era, and the Lions really dodn't make any drastic changes to the look.

So I myself had to buy one and go model it off to see what fans think about it. And I hit the streets of Downtown Detroit.

"Yea I like them a lot," one Tigers fan said. "It's new, it's like the old ones but not exactly."

"I already got one," Edwards said.

"Do you think there might be some superstition behind it from being in the past, or is it a fresh new start?" I asked one man.

"I definitely believe the curse is broken, new beginnings, fresh start," he said. "(Dan Campbell) did what he said he was going to do, won the division, brought the jerseys back, moving on, moving up."

I asked the same question to other Lions fans.

"I trust my boys, I trust the coach and team Dan Campbell has created," said Kenny Davis. "I feel like as long as the boys show up on Monday and everyone plays their assignment, we'll be good."

"I think it can be a fresh new beginning, because of our draft class," said Ethan Gray. "I think our draft class was amazing."

"This is my first time actually seeing them in person, and I ain't going to lie, the old jerseys, they were getting too played out, they needed to upgrade on these jerseys man," Rodgers said.

"I love them, I love them," said Mike Russaw. "The reband, the whole Grit Mantra, so you're going to get black."

"I think black ones are better because of the black and blue," Ethan said.



