How early is too early to turn on your heat? Here's what people say

(WXYZ) — When do you turn your heat on and what's the right temperature? It's a question that has started some arguments and has a lot of mixed opinions, so that's why I took it to the streets of Royal Oak to talk to people.

“We bundle up real nice and we have our usual hot drinks in the morning," Gurkanwal said.

This week brings fall-like weather. Not too hot, and not too cold. But as they said in Game of Thrones, winter is coming.

"Is your heat on right now?" I asked Adan Torgow.

"Absolutely not, not no, not even close," he said.

"When are you going to turn it on?" I asked.

"Probably not until it gets into the low fifties. Sixty, like sixty," he said.

“The heat is already on so we turned it on last week," Emily Couper said.

"How did you make that decision?" I asked.

"I get cold really easily so I just told my husband I’m ready for the heat to come on," she said.

“Probably later in October. I’m from Arizona," Sachin Pathangey said.

“The air conditioner is still going to some degree for a couple hours a day but the heat isn’t on yet," Gurkanwal said.

“I grew up in a household where we didn’t turn the heat on no matter how cold it was, so it’s kinda like an old adage that we just passed along," Darren Jones said.

Most people we talked to say later on in October is when they'll finally kick on the heat.

