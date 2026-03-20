SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — World Down Syndrome Day is Saturday, March 21, and this year's theme is "Together Against Loneliness."

I recently visited Gigi's Playhouse in Southfield, and had a chance to hear from a young man who's a leader there, his aunt and the executive director on how it's helping participants find friendship, connection and joy.

See the full story in the video below

How Gigi's Playhouse Detroit is helping those with Down syndrome be included & fight loneliness

Trevor Dunn, 15, is a rising star at Gigi's Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center in Southfield, which provides free education, therapeutic and career development opportunities for all individuals with Down syndrome.

Trevor is a co-leader of the LMNOP Program, where he helps teach songs, sign language and ore to other kids witH Down syndrome.

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“Describe to me what your first experience was like at Gigi's Playhouse," I asked Trevor.

“Well, I feel, like, happy and accepted," he said.

He also helps make others feel that way. His aunt, Dawn Conn, comes with him one a month to co-lead the sessions.

"How have the programs here at Gigi's Playhouse really helped Trevor not feel lonely?" I asked.

"Honestly, when you speak about loneliness, I can remember a time when Trevor had said to me that he was lonely and that was during COVID and when everybody was, you know, stuck at home. But coming here gives him that opportunity to be with other kids and just really get involved. And he really has shaken that loneliness," Conn said.

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She said Trevor's friendships have really blossomed and he's even become more confident and active at school, and this is important.

A study found 39% of people with intellectual disabilities often feel lonely, compared to 14% of people without disabilities.

“How do the programs here really help the people who are taking part not feel lonely?” I asked Veronica Cruz, the executive director at Gigi's.

"We see families come in day one, and participants come in, you know, shy, just not making eye contact, things like that. And as soon as they get involved in our programs, over the upcoming weeks, they come in and give us high fives, smile, give us hugs," Cruz said.

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That's where this year's theme for World Down Syndrome Day comes in. The focus is on "real inclusion" in schools, jobs and community life; not just being there, but taking part. Also, having welcoming spaces, safe from stigma, and enjoying meaningful relationships with friends, family and partners.

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"Do you ever feel lonely when you come here?" I asked Trevor.

"No. Because I feel happy when people are around me," he said.

Trevor's leadership shows that inclusion has the power to erase isolation, one smile, one connection, and one interaction at a time.

Volunteers also make a big difference at Gigi's Playhouse. You can learn more about volunteering by visiting their website.

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