(WXYZ) — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, Detroit Public Schools Community District is making sure they have the support they need.

See the full story in the video below

How health hubs at Detroit schools are helping fight chronic absenteeism

It's all part of their health hubs initiative that started in 2023 to address chronic absenteeism. The program brings free health, wellness and other essential services to schools across the city.

When it comes to showing up in the classroom and being successful, there are obstacles that some students in Detroit face back at home.

Through the health hubs, DPSCD is working to knock down those barriers.

Sonja Boynton, a health hub navigator with DPSCD, is on a mission to make life easier for Detroit students.

"It makes my day. Feel like I've helped someone," she said.

WXYZ

Since this Spring, Boynton has served as a health hub navigator, helping connect DPSCD families with resources and services they may not have at home.

"For example, some students may have challenges with just basic clean clothing. We have referrals to different places for clothing or laundry mats. Students will come back and say, 'thank you so much, it really assisted our family,'" Boynton said.

The health hubs launched in 2023 as a way to combat absenteeism with the district.

"We know that some of our students have multiple barriers that prevent them from coming to school or make it difficult to pay attention in school," DPSCD Deputy Superintendent Alycia Meriweather said.

The hubs allow families to receive free assistance with areas like food or utilities, to student dental and vision care. They're located at 10 high schools across the city, with two more coming in the next few years.

"If we cannot help you here at this location, we'll make a referral out to other organizations that can assist," Meriweather said.

WXYZ

School officials say the initiative is making a difference. Students who have connected with a health hub have increased their attendance.

"Their average daily attendance was up by about 2% and chronic absenteeism was about 4% better than students who did not access the hubs," Meriweather said.

Tannia Walls has a grandchild who goes to Ronald Brown Academy in Detroit and has utilized a health hub.

"They provide items the children can use. School supplies, hygiene products, households items to keep the house clean," she said.

WXYZ

She calls it a blessing for students, and said it brings their self esteem to a new level.

You can learn more about the health hubs here.



Where Your Voice Matters