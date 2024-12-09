How Metro Detroiters are tipping in more ways than one this holiday season

(WXYZ) — When it comes to tipping, there are a lot of mixed feelings. But during the holidays, many people say they embrace the giving season in more ways than one.

Tipping can be a bit of a touchy subject. But during the holiday season, many people I spoke to today say they tend to be in the giving spirit.

"I just go back to thinking about how grateful we all should be," said Valarie Sokolosky. "And depending on the budget during the holiday season, that's when people need to be tapped more than generally."

Many recognize that you never know what someone else is going through, and those few extra dollars could make a huge difference.

“I know it does help out with, like, gifts, like for children and stuff, so, yeah, I feel like it does help out," Jacob said. "Plus, some people are laid off during the holidays, so if you see them out doing something like shoveling snow and just a few extra dollars or something, it does tend to help.”

"I'll take out $500-3,000 and you'll see 100 people in line and you just start giving up the money," another Metro Detroit man told us.

"It's an attitude of gratitude during those times of the year that we can show that gratitude," Valerie said.

Valarie Sokolosky is an etiquette expert. She says it’s proper to tip those service workers that you see often- like beauticians, servers, and Maid services.

"Money isn't everything, but it does help certain people at certain times of the of the holidays," the Metro Detroit man said.

But during the holiday season, Valerie says it’s a great practice of gratitude to give to those who may be forgotten.

"There's a grocery store not far from me, and there's an older gentleman that works there in bagging," Valerie said. "He just bags the groceries and he's also the one that goes outside rain and sleet or snow and grabs those carts that people tend to leave way far away because their car might be Parkway. He's the one that does that. And so think about those kinds of people that aren't going to get regular tips. That's not part of their salary."

But Valarie says on the flip side, you should never feel obligated to tip, especially if it is out of budget.

"You tip how much you want. And you do that. And I ignored the cash things because it's okay. But you can have a record if you tip and it's on the machine."

