How Metro Detroiters plan to navigate the sales this Holiday season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Holiday season is at our doorsteps, and shoppers everywhere are gearing up for one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday.

Online shopping and navigating the sales can both exciting and overwhelming. In-store shopping has it's perks, but many consumers are opting to shop online this year, so I asked Metro Detroiters how they're navigating the sales this shopping season.

"Not really doing any physical shopping," Jarett Stennis told me. "Everything online."

"I do go shopping online but I like the stores too," said Darlene Clint.

"I have been having to go online to find more unique things," Andrew Seabright said.

Shoppers are flocking to both brick-and-mortar stores and online, in search of the perfect gifts this Holiday season. Amazon has already launched their Black Friday deals online today.

Vic Veda with the Michigan Retail Federation says this year will be a robust Holiday Shopping season, with many consumers eager to start their shopping earlier than in previous years.

"E-commerce is not going anywhere. 57 percent of shoppers surveyed by the NRF say they're shopping online," Vic said. "Holiday shopping is expected to reach a record this year between two and three percent last year.

Here are some tips that you can use navigating Black Friday:



Beware of 'big savings' hype

Read stores' return policies thoroughly

Use a credit card with purchase protection perks

Read independent product reviews

The popularity of online shopping continues to grow, with many consumers opting for the convenience of browsing and purchasing from home. Jarett is one of those online shoppers.

It's more convenient its because of crowds too," Jarett said. "It's really everything about going to the store. I am kind of lazy you feel me?

You can buy pretty much anything online these days, including televisions, toys, gaming consoles and gift cards. So, what are the top things Michiganders are buying online?



Gift cards

Clothing & accessories

Books & other media

Technology

The people who I spoke with today are looking for deals online this Holiday season.

"Albums, video games, I know there's a lot of good video games this year," Andrew said.

"Online shopping it will work out for me i am primarily looking for gifts for my nieces and nephews this year," said Ryan Harvey.

"My nephew just bought a house so I am looking for some house hold items for him and the usual Christmas goodies," Darlene said.

"Shoes clothes and stuff for the kid that's about it," Jarett said.

