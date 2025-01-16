How much would you be willing to pay for tickets to a Lions playoff game?

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are getting ready to face the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated Divisional Round playoff game. This playoff game is not only crucial for the teams but it's also making headlines for its record-breaking ticket prices, the highest for a non-Super Bowl NFL game.

WIth the amount that playoff tickets are going for here in Detroit, you can make a car payment or go on a trip. But some people I spoke with say they'd rather buy the ticket.

"For that price once in a lifetime over 70 years, go to the game," said Robin Morgan.

"If i had the chance to go for 600 dollars. I wouldn't. I wouldn't," said Judy Fedoronko.

Ticket prices for this weekend's Lions game are more expensive than all other NFL playoff tickets this weekend combined.

You could secure a playoff ticket, but you could also open the door to a variety of other purchases with these astronomical playoff ticket prices. But some Lions fans are die-hard and would pay any amount to go when asked how much they would pay.

"You gotta take that ticket and go," said Amanda Post. "You can always go on trips but the lions aren't going to be here every time."

"You cannot take a dime with you when you're down and under you mind as well enjoy it above ground," Robin said.

But ticket prices were a little too much for Judy.

"I Would love to see them but not at that price," Judy said.

Others like Jeremy Lee will be out of town and are trying to sell their tickets for this weekend's game.

"We have our club seats i think they were 750 a piece but we will sell them for more than that," Jeremy said.

But what else can you get for that money? What other expenses?

"Jerseys range at around $130 and go to $175 so i would say 3, 4,and 5," said Hailey Clothier at Rally House.

"As you take the 600 to 800 or 900 or where you sit in the stadium and you apply that to a trip, no-brainer, watch the game at home and go on a trip," said travel expert Dean McCurry.

McCurry is a travel expert and says with these ticket prices, you can head out of town to a resort.

"Punta Cana, Riveria Mia, Porta Varia, Cabo Bathalon, Dominican Republic and the Carribean, that's like a thousand dollars," McCurry said.

The decision will ultimately come down to balancing love for the game with your wallet but for some, it's all about the Honolulu blue.

"We're going to the Super Bowl," Robin said. "Lions are going to the Super Bowl, don't get me excited in here."

