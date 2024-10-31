How old is too old to be trick-or-treating?

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Trick-or-treating is an American tradition that can be enjoyed by all ages. But how old is too old to trick-or-treat?

While some neighborhoods might have age limits, I took to the streets to see what you think.

It's the spookiest time of the year — skeletons, ghosts and sidewalks lined with kids, often hyped up on sugar, which can be scary for a lot of parents.

"It's a good night for kids to go out and relax and have fun," said Jill.

And while trick-or-treating is targeted towards the youngsters, we wanted to find out if there is a socially acceptable age when we need to hang up the pumpkin baskets and go home?

"You're never too old to trick or treat," said Nicolia.

"It's never too old to trick or treat," said Shereen. "If it's fun for you, you enjoy it, if you go with company, especially if you take kids with you- hey why not?"

As trick-or-treaters grow up, they may opt for parties instead of going door-to-door. And like most people I spoke to, many of you took to our Facebook comments in defense of the tradition, saying you're never too old to partake in some innocent fun.

But others say, maybe we leave the door knocking and candy gathering to the kiddos.

"Probably like freshman year of high school. I remember trick or treating at least until I was in 8th grade," said Maria.

"Like through high school, as long as they're polite and not rude," Jill said.

