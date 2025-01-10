How the Charity Preview helps The Children's Center transform the lives of kids and families

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview isn't just a night of glitz and glamour—it’s an evening that drives real change.

Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children’s charities in Southeastern Michigan over the past 25 years. In total, the event has generated over $125 million since its inception in 1976.

Beneficiaries this year will Charity Preview include:



Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Children’s Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

The Children’s Center

Behind the bright lights of the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, the mission is to transform the lives of children and their families in metro Detroit.

Families like Vivian Shepard and daughters 8-year-old Olivia, 6-year-old Kendall, and 5-year-old Camille, each have unique needs. They were pointed to The Children’s Center in Midtown Detroit when Olivia was 1 and was diagnosed with sensory processing disorder.

"When it comes to police sirens, sounds, heavy construction sounds, and it triggers her anxiety," Vivian said.

That panic would make Olivia run for safety and quiet, but that search for solace put her real danger.

"She would run and not even thinking about where the cars were or anything, like they just scared her," Vivian said.

At The Children's Center Olivia learned strategies to cope with her big feelings. For nearly 100 years, The Children’s Center has provided child welfare services including behavioral health, and helping kids facing trauma, emotional, educational and developmental challenges. And while insurance and the government cover the cost of many services, there are crucial areas left unaddressed.

"It's hard to focus on behavioral health needs when you have basic needs that you have, when you're hungry, when you're cold, it is hard to focus," said Desiree Jennings, the President & CEO of The Children's Center.

But grants and donations, including money from the Charity Preview help to fill those gaps, By providing services like computer lab, homework help or art therapy

"Art therapy is a way for a child to express themselves and express the trauma or the various things that they're going through," Desiree said.

But most insurance providers won't cover the cost of supplies or the art therapist. But The Children’s Center still provides the service because the need is there. Jennings says the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview plays a vital role in funding programs that insurance doesn’t cover.

"We're so excited to be part of the charity preview because that helps our children and families throughout the entire year," Desiree said.

Another of those gap services is the Children’s Boutique, a new and gently used clothing, food and resource closet that services more than 250 families every month. It helps lift a burden on parents and can help kids feel good about themselves.

"So during the time to go back to school. They have uniforms, the same uniforms. That was what was needed for my children, their school. We were able to get that. So I'm very happy about that," Vivian said.

For Vivian Shepard and her daughters, The Children’s Center is more than a resource—it’s a second family.

And the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview makes this kind of impact possible. And attending the Charity Preview is just one way to help.

You can also support The Children’s Center by attending the AutoGlow Gala at Michigan Center tonight after the Charity Preview or you can donate your time or money to help the Children’s Center.

