How to avoid Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle & Walmart Deals scams

(WXYZ) — If you're planning on shopping online on this second day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, or maybe you're going to click on WalMart Deals through the 12th, or shop Target's Circle Week big deals that end Saturday, watch out for scams.

How to avoid Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle and WalMart Deals scams

I reported on this concern just a few months ago, during Amazon's July Prime Deal Days, and it's worth underscoring some tips.

Stay aware of fake Amazon emails, scammers with Amazon Prime deals happening this week

To avoid shopping scams that often pop up on social media or the internet, the Federal Trade Commission recommends that you:



Shop on secure sites with a URL that begins with 'https' and includes a padlock icon in the web browser's address bar, or near the website's URL

Beware of Social Media ads featuring super-low prices. They may take you to impostor websites impersonating real retailers. And they're really good at copying images that make the site look legit.

Research sellers before you click, by checking reviews and also double-checking the retailer's URL for accuracy, any misspellings, or red flags

Use a credit card for better protections; if something goes wrong, you may be able to dispute the charge

Compare prices; if an ad offers prices that are much lower than you were expecting, it's probably a scam.

Keep a record of transactions, including order and payment details, the seller's shopping and return polices, and shipping date promises, along with all communications with the company.

Of course, if you think you've been targeted by a scammer while online shopping, report it immediately to the Federal Trade Commission and your local police.

