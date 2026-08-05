Huron Yacht Club gives people with muscular dystrophy a day on the water

HARRISON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Every first Wednesday in August, volunteers at the Huron Yacht Club open their boats to people with muscular dystrophy for a day on the water — an experience many participants say they can't get anywhere else.

Watch Evan Sery's report below

Charity boat outing for those living with muscular dystrophy in Harrison Twp.

20 people with MD-boarded boats at the club Wednesday, with help from Harrison Township firefighters who assisted guests onto the vessels.

Blythe Collins, one of the event's participants, said the outing offers something rare.

WXYZ

"I can't really go on a boat anywhere else...this gives me the opportunity to go on a boat ride," Collins said.

For April Shaw, another participant, the time on the water is a peaceful escape.

WXYZ

"Nice, listening to the music," Shaw said. "When it's not bumpy it's nice and calming."

Tony Wheaton, a boat captain who has volunteered his vessel for the annual event for several years, said the day offers a meaningful reminder.

WXYZ

"Puts things into perspective, what people have to go through on a daily basis, we live our lives like nothing and these parents here don't get to do things like this all the time," Wheaton said.

Harrison Township firefighter Austin Masalskis has been part of the event for many years and said the reaction from participants speaks for itself.

WXYZ

"I mean look how many people are smiling, the kids come back and they're like this was awesome," Masalskis said.

The event traces its roots back to the club's earliest days. Faye LaPorte, the event's chairman, explained how it started.

WXYZ

"When the club was brand new, there were only a few people, one of their daughters had MD they decided to take her out for a boat ride one day, worked out so well, then got more people the next and started to build every year," LaPorte said.

The tradition has now spanned half a century. LaPorte said she reached out because she wanted people to see what a small event like this can mean to those who attend.

"They love coming here, say they feel like real people nobody's pointing at them or anything like that," LaPorte said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

