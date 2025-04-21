I-696 construction: New phase brings double lane closure, full shutdown planned for May

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new phase of construction on I-696 in Oakland County is creating additional challenges for drivers, with westbound lanes reduced to just two lanes from Southfield to Lasher through late July.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also plans a complete closure of both directions for 10 days starting May 9.

Oak Park residents are particularly concerned as the construction impacts their daily commutes and neighborhood access.

"It's kind of a nuisance, a little bit. Slows everything down," said Alex Wanger, who lives nearby.

The two-year project to rebuild I-696 in Oakland County runs directly along the street where Oak Park residents Jillian Hill and Alex Wanger live.

"We take 696 to 94, and that stretch - it's like it really makes it such a headache," said Hill.

Wanger expressed concerns about the impact on local roads once the full closure begins.

"I can imagine, especially the service roads, are not equipped for the amount of traffic. That's just gonna make it all really, really rough," said Wanger.

Shimon Baker, who lives along I-696 across the road near the Victoria Park Plaza Bridge, is already experiencing longer travel times.

"It definitely takes extra time driving, especially working in Southfield and coming back to the Oak Park area. I have to go all the way around with the U-turns and everything," said Baker.

Construction on the Victoria Park Plaza Bridge is particularly significant for the Orthodox Jewish community that neighbors it.

"To get to the other side of Church Street right here, you know, especially if you have family or friends that live on the other side of the street, having it closed is a little bit difficult," said Baker.

"Religious law prevents work and driving on the Sabbath, which runs from sundown Friday until nightfall Saturday, and on Jewish holy days. During these times, most transportation is by foot to one or more synagogues, community events, and homes. The bridge connects residents to schools, businesses, and places of worship on the other side of Church Street and was first created in 1985," according to an MDOT press release issued in 2023.

While a pedestrian path has been created during construction, the upcoming bridge demolition will require the complete closure of I-696 in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 9, and lasting until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 19. The closure is required so crews can safely demolish 170 concrete beams and clean up debris from the construction.

Westbound I-696 has one lane closed through July

The detour for the project will be southbound on I-75 to westbound on M-8, then northbound on M-10, and finally back to westbound on I-696.

There will be one local westbound lane open that has access to Bermuda St., Woodward Ave., and Coolidge Highway.

"It's gonna be interesting, especially for commuters. I already see the congestion happening on all of the mile roads. Especially on 10, 11, 12 Mile specifically," said Baker.

According to MDOT, the bridge reconstruction is necessary due to ongoing drainage issues that have caused icicles to form between beams above the freeway.

Baker is trying to maintain a positive outlook despite the inconvenience.

"You just have to get your mind set, ready for it," said Baker.

