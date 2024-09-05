Is it too expensive to stream NFL games this season?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL season kicks off tonight, and millions of football fans and fantasy football players from around the world will be tuning in to watch the Chiefs and Ravens.

And if you are one of those fans looking to binge every game this season, be prepared to pay up.

I hit up Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit to speak with people about streaming services, and how much it would cost them to watch every single game, and some of the answers that I got will surprise you.

"I would say that's an investment," said Sam Day.

"I think it's about, maybe like the high $400s, low $500s, maybe?" estimated Michael Rahl.

"20 bucks a month, so I don't know, maybe $150?" one man estimated.

"What if I told you $850?" I followed up with.

"Oh that is pretty pricey, it's too much," he responded.

It's become pretty apparent that streaming services may have caused some frustration when it comes to having the ability to watch your favorite teams.

In total, there's 272 regular season games. Fans and their wallets are going to have to keep up with the rising costs of the services.

There's Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Netflix, and ESPN Plus. But NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way for football fans to access every game on Sundays. It's available exclusively through YouTube TV.

I asked Tracy Melville how much she thinks it costs to watch every single NFL game this season.

"My guess is about $700 to get all of them, at least that, because there's so much premium that you don't get."

Tracy works in the restaurant industry, and has seen change in how customers watch their teams on Sunday.

"Do you have more people coming into your restaurant you work at to watch these games, rather than them having to spend their own money to watch it at home?" I asked her.

"Absolutely," she responded. "They're coming in because they don't have the packages themselves and they're coming in with hopes that we have it and it's really a timing thing too and it's hard to plan for."

"If you add on YouTube TV, we have for our cable, add that to the NFL Network and all that, you're looking close to a grand between all the streaming services," said Mark Kindall.

He nailed it.

I asked this trio the same question: How much do you think you would be paying?

"I wouldn't say more than $100" said Ronan (left)

His friends were right on the money and guessed $1,000.

"Wow bro, that's expensive," Ronan said.

And Ronan had some advice for those looking to cut costs.

"You have to customize your own packages," Ronan said.

