'It's legendary.' Mom of young boy who ran with Kendrick Lamar along Detroit Riverwalk shares story

(WXYZ) — Imagine this, you're enjoying Detroit's beautiful riverfront and the beautiful summer weather, when out of nowhere, a kind man starts interacting and jogging with your son.

'It's legendary.' Mom of boy who ran with Kendrick Lamar in Detroit shares story

Well, as we later learned, that man was none other than rap superstar Kendrick Lamar, one day after his concert with Sza at Ford Field.

Watch below: Kendrick Lamar and Ryian playing along the Detroit Riverwalk

Video shows Kendrick Lamar and Ryian playing along the Detroit Riverwalk

Lanaeziah Brinson said she was at the Riverfront on Wednesday when she noticed her 3-year-old son, Ryian, making a new friend. The two were joking around and racing, so she got her phone out to film the sweet interaction, not realizing who that man was.

Ryian told me he loves a lot of things, including Kendrick Lamar, but he really loves dancing and running.

Getting out some of that energy is exactly what brought Lanaeziah and Ryian out to the riverwalk on Wednesday.

Just the night before, Kendrick entertained a crowd of tens of thousands at Ford Field.

“So you had no idea it was actually Kendrick Lamar?” I asked.

“Me and my friend, we didn’t know it was him. I was so focused on him cause he was running so fast and I'm like, 'be careful, come back!'"

Watch below: Lanaeziah Brinson talks about the interaction with 7 News Detroit

Web extra: Mom of boy who ran with Kendrick Lamar speaks

For over 10 minutes, Kendrick Lamar was paying and running with little Ryian

“I finally realized it was him when we got in the car and I turned the song on and let him look at the video and he’s like, 'mom, that’s that man!'" Lanaeziah said.

So now that the family knows the nice man was actually Kendrick Lamar, they are blasting his music, running to it and dancing, hoping he comes back for another run in Detroit soon.

“It’s legendary for my baby. I'll be able to save that video and show that to him once he gets older and understand,” Lanaeziah said.

Watch below: Video at past Kendrick Lamar concert where he shouts out young boy at Detroit show, writes him a letter

Kendrick Lamar shouts out young boy at Detroit show, writes him a letter

