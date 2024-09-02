Watch Now
'It's not just UAW, everybody is out here': Union workers come together at Detroit Labor Day March

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We were in Corktown earlier this morning for the annual Labor Day parade, as it was an opportunity for Labor Unions to be able to show their solidarity for each other, in support of unions and the working people that make this city go.

I spoke with Union Workers participating in the festivities on Michigan Avenue, including Lillian Flowers, a Ford worker who's also a Local 600 member

"Yes it is, and it was awesome," Lillian said. "Oh man, they danced and walked and I had a great time."

"We're marching for all the fellow men that marched before us, the rights, and the different rights that we were able to obtain," said UAW Local 3000 member Felecia Wilder.

"Coming together with the other unions, that's bringing the solidarity together," said another union worker we talked to.

"It's not just UAW, everybody is out here," said another union worker. "We all come together for what we do and fight for the middle class."

It wasn't just people here in Corktown enjoying a day off: it was an opportunity to for them to be with their family, their colleagues, whatever segment of the population they came from. They all came together to make sure that they celebrated this special holiday, Labor Day, here in Corktown."

