JD Vance stops in Auburn Hills on heels of Vice Presidential debate

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance spoke to voters on Wednesday at a campaign event in Auburn Hills. This was the Ohio Senator's first public appearance since Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate with Governor Tim Walz.

JD Vance campaigns in Auburn Hills one day after the vice presidential debate

7 News Detroit attended the event at aerospace technology company Visioneering, speaking to voters both at the venue and outside the venue who said it certainly was civil and policy-focused on both sides. The attendees were also happy to see JD Vance focus more on the economy and the state of the nation.

"You have hard-working people who are doing everything that they can to provide for their families and falling further behind. But because they're not doing their jobs, because Kamala Harris isn't doing hers," said Senator Vance.

Attendees Jeffry Smith and Burt Williams were all about how Vance made an impression last night.

"I liked the friendly nature of the debate too," said Williams, an attendee from Rochester Hills.

"Where did Vance shine the most?" asked Faraz.

"When he backed down the moderators," said Burt.

"When you looked at him and listened to him speak, he wasn't hiding anything," said Jeffry, an attendee from Waterford.

Meanwhile, patrons at Stuff Bun restaurant in Pontiac also had a lot to say about Tuesday's debate.

"He talked the different talk than Trump did," said Robert Kato, from Pontiac.

"The abortion thing, he never really answered the question directly," said Keith Croskey, from Pontiac.

"We all just need to know what we are getting ourselves into," said Nevalyn Kaiser, from Pontiac.

"Foreign policy, I'm going to go on Kamala on that, because Trump stands firm on those things," said Kato.

Even though Robert did not attend the event, I did take his questions to the senator.

"With issues where Americans are divided, if elected as the next VP, how will you bring folks together? And if there is an issue you disagree with Donald Trump, how will you make your voice heard?" asked Faraz.

"So my message to Robert on the first question is look, I think the reason this country feels so divided, is because of failed leadership. open up the dialog, open up the debate, and that's how you bring the American citizens together in these divided times. On the 2nd question, if I disagree with the President it's my responsibility to talk to him about it, offer honest counsel in private, and one of the things I love about the Donald Trump, is that he takes advice and feedback from everybody," said Senator Vance.

Former President Trump will be in Saginaw on Thursday, October 3rd, and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Flint on Friday, October 4th.

Where Your Voice Matters