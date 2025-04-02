'Kind of upset to hear it': metro Detroiters prepare for incoming severe weather

(WXYZ) — Just days after the weekend severe weather, metro Detroiters tell me they're ready for round two.

The weekend storms brought damaging winds here to metro Detroit, and crippling ice up north. This next round moving in today is threatening more of the same; but this time, there's also concern about flooding.

WXYZ

Overnight, I talked to Jon Robinson in Plymouth. He's a carpenter who tells me severe storms could really hurt business, especially if there's significant power outages.

“You kind of just gotta watch the weather and hope that it doesn’t hit as bad as what sometimes it says it does and you know prepare for the worst," Jon said. “It shuts everything down. I mean, the only time I can work with a power outage is with a generator. So, you know and that’s an indoor job.”

Zack's of Plymouth restaurant is open 24/7, and has had a weather-related closing only twice in the last ten years, how are they preparing?

WXYZ

“Did you know severe weather was coming?” I asked server Jada Browning.

"No, I didn’t. And, I’m kind of upset to hear it," Jada said. "We just, you know, try to keep a smile and keep everybody happy once they come in.”

Now while metro Detroit is bracing for potential flash flooding and damaging wind, up north, they're dreading even more ice coming in with this latest storm. Northern Michigan still has tens of thousands of homes without power from the weekend.

WXYZ

“I was scared just because my mom is elderly, she’s kinda by herself and she’s diabetic," Diana Brang, whose mother lives in Gaylord, told us last night.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer deploys National Guard as northern Michigan recovers from devastating ice storm

Gov Whitmer deploys National Guard as northern Michigan recovers from devastating ice storm

Diana, a Livonia resident, says her mother was trapped inside her Gaylord home over the weekend and like many others, she was without power.

“We’re having to hold tight and I know she's going to be one of the last people to get electricity," Diana said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now declared a State of Emergency in 12 counties up north and deployed the national guard to help.

"Could you imagine being in situation like that?” I asked Jada.

“No, I don’t even want to. I’m ready for spring to be here. I don’t wanna think about no more icy stuff. No more icy icy. No, no, no," Jada replied.

Flash flooding is a real concern over the next 24 hours. In fact, GLWA sent out a weather alert, asking residents in low-lying area that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant, and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements.

Where Your Voice Matters