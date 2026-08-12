HARRISON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lake St. Clair generates $2.2 billion in economic impact annually, and Macomb County leaders say they are not done investing in the waterfront.

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Lake St. Clair drives $2.2 billion economic impact as Macomb County eyes more shoreline development

At the annual Great Lakes Policy Conference Wednesday, County Executive Mark Hackel highlighted the lake's economic footprint — 17 million visitors each year, more than 1,000 businesses, and over 60 marinas — while outlining plans for even more development along the shoreline.

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"There's a lot more attractions out on the lake, there's piers in and around these municipalities, St. Clair Shores, obviously in Chesterfield," Hackel said.

Among the projects in the pipeline: $15 million in renovations for Lake St. Clair Metropark.

Hackel also revealed ongoing discussions about a potential hotel and convention center on the lake.

"There's been continuous conversation even with the visitor convention bureau, about possibly how do we get some type of hotel convention center out on Lake St. Clair, we're interested, the municipal leaders and coastlines leaders along the shoreline are interested," Hackel said.

Businesses along the Harrison Township waterfront say they have already felt the impact of that investment. Bumper's Landing, a waterfront restaurant nestled next to Lake St. Clair, has grown steadily in recent years.

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"Bumper's Landing has expanded from the tiki to this building to that building," General Manager David Colling said.

Colling credits the growth to continued investment in the lake and the owner's original vision for the property.

"This is the owner's vision, he wanted a little slice of Florida," Colling said.

"We've been able to expand thanks to what they've invested into Lake St. Clair," Colling said.

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At Sundog Marina, which operates about 100 boat slips on the lake, Manager Brian Kelley said the water itself remains the biggest draw.

"The fishing is good, the swimming is fun, the water quality is good," Kelley said.

Kelley said a hotel and convention center would be a welcome addition, particularly for those who want to experience the lake without owning a boat.

"Oh that would be great, we should enjoy the water here, all these people enjoy the water but open it up to more people who can't afford a boat," Kelley said.

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