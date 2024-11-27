Last-minute preparations underway for America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT (WXYZ) — America’s Thanksgiving Parade rolls out bright and early down Woodward Thursday morning.

Crews are getting ready for the big day with last-minute touch-ups and tweaks to floats.

"The smiles, the laughter, it's the best part of what we do," painter Russ Van Ness said.

Van Ness said he and his team have been working tirelessly to bring Detroit 29 floats, including six new ones.

"I was working 55 to 75-hour work weeks for the last few weeks," Van Ness said.

The Parade Company is putting on the big production. President and CEO Tony Michaels said planning takes almost a year.

"This is the tradition of our city and our state. It's the heart and soul," Michaels said.

We asked Michaels about how long each float takes to make.

"This takes about three to four months and then the design on top of that. I mean, these are massive structures. They're 120 to 130 feet long. They all have moving parts," Michaels said.

The floats are something quite extraordinary to see up close, according to Emily Clancy.

"It's just really special being able to share that with my son here in the city that we live," Clancy said.

Dozens of people came out Wednesday to take a look at the artwork lining Woodward, including Javier Espino and his family.

"We're actually really able to see the details because they're not moving, and they're up close in person," Espino said.

If you are coming downtown to see America's Thanksgiving Parade, it will start at 8:45 a.m. at Woodward and Kirby.

For more information on parking and road closures, click here.

