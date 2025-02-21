Lawmakers pass compromise bill on Michigan's minimum wage & paid sick leave before midnight deadline

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State House passed a compromise bill in an 11th-hour vote in Lansing, just before Michigan's new minimum wage and paid sick leave laws were set to take effect.

The bill amended the requirement for most employers to provide paid sick leave, but the law still went into effect when the clock struck midnight because it still needs the governor's approval.

There has been a growing concern for small business owners and tipped-wage workers for months. A lot is up in the air right now for tipped workers.

Minimum wage workers saw a nearly $2 per hour pay increase in line with existing legislation to increase that pay to $15 per hour by 2028, but a bill sitting on the governor's desk could bump up that date and lawmakers say they also listened to those tipped workers while making some changes.

Lawmakers passed HB 4002 late Thursday, less than an hour before the midnight deadline.

The bill makes some changes to the current earned sick time and minimum wage laws, with earned sick time. The bill allows businesses with 10 or fewer employees to provide 40 hours instead of 72 hours of earned sick time. It also gives small businesses a grace period to implement the benefit.

"By having a compromise with Democrats and Republicans, we’re able to keep many many more restaurants," Sen. Joe Bellino, a Republican from Monroe, said.

The bill also changes the minimum wage pay increase timeline.

Right now, without her signature, minimum wage workers are seeing $12.48 an hour with the second pay hike working towards the $15 per hour by 2030 goal. Tipped workers are on track to make full minimum wage by 2030.

Lawmakers reached across the aisle and worked down to the wire to change that.

The giving part of that is the $15/hr minimum wage is going to go up a year earlier," Bellino said.

By 2027, the other change to pay is they want to keep the tipped credit capped at 50% by 2031, meaning they will still make a slightly higher server's wage than now, at $7.50 per hour by 2031, an effort to calm tipped workers' concerns about customers not tipping.

"I could bring home $100 or more now doing this. So when they feel like, 'OK, the pay is going up,' We don’t leave that much," Leeza Proveaux said.

Proveaux said she prides herself on giving customers a good restaurant experience.

"Your boss should be paying you more. And I don't agree with that. I don’t. Like I’m giving you good service, you should be leaving me a nice tip," Proveaux added.

