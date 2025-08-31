Lebanese bakery in Garden City thrives after 16-year journey from garage to brick-and-mortar success

A bakery that started in a family garage 16 years ago with a single piece of donated equipment is now winning hearts across metro Detroit, thanks to one woman's perseverance and an unexpected act of kindness.

Fatme's Bakery on Middle Belt and Ford Road in Garden City has become a destination for authentic Lebanese cuisine since opening in March. The success story began when Fatme Fouani moved to the United States from Lebanon in 1999 to seek medical treatment for her youngest daughter's heart condition.

"She did many surgeries for her heart condition. She had her last surgery in 2022. My dad also had a back condition at work, so he had to stay at home for a couple of years," Zahra Dabaja said.

Dabaja is Fouani's daughter and helps run the family business alongside her three siblings.

To support her family during difficult times, Fouani began volunteering at Zaman International, an Inkster-based nonprofit that empowers women to break the cycle of poverty. It was there that founder Najah Bazzy heard about Fouani's struggles and made a life-changing decision.

"Haji Najah heard the story that my mom needed help and she was like I'm going to gift her the saaj and let this lady do what she needs to do. She is here to support her family," Dabaja said.

Bazzy purchased a saaj maker for Fouani without ever meeting her. The saaj is a traditional Lebanese thin bread that has become the bakery's signature item.

"This brought all the blessings," Fouani said.

For 10 years, Fouani sold saaj from her home garage, building a loyal customer base. Hassan Chami was one of those early supporters who followed the business to its new location.

"During Ramadan, I was here every night," Chami said.

"The family all works together, and before she opened up, we used to eat at her garage," Chami said.

Customer Kahodor Batir has been bringing his family to the bakery since it opened and says he's heard nothing but positive reviews. For Malak Wazne and her husband, the authentic taste reminds them of home.

"Honestly as if our grandparents in the south made it," Wazne said.

The bakery represents more than just a business success story. When Bazzy recently visited the bakery, she discovered the impact of her 16-year-old gift.

"Haji Najah didn't know about this at all. After 16 years when she came here, my mom reminded her of the story," Dabaja said.

"The idea that this would break the cycle of poverty for herself and for the next generation, it's incredible," Bazzy said.

"I took away in that moment, for myself, that every human being has potential, and this woman did it. She really is a testimony for so many of us," Bazzy said.

Fouani opened her brick-and-mortar location using financial support and money earned from a decade of home-based sales. Today, all four of her children work in the family business, continuing the tradition of authentic Lebanese cuisine in metro Detroit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

