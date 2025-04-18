Legasea Aquarium and Repatarium opens April 21, fulfilling the late Brian Barczyk’s dream

(WXYZ) — It's not every day that you get to see someone's dream realized, but this coming Monday, April 21, you can. The late Brian Barczyk – the Macomb County animal enthusiast who inspired millions on social media who shared his pancreatic cancer battle with me and so many others – dreamed of opening an aquarium.

His legacy, the Legasea Aquarium and The Repatarium in Utica, is opening to the public on Monday. His widow, Lori Barczyk and her team, gave me a tour on the even of the opening.

Lori took me through one-on-one, starting in The Reptarium feeding the turtles, then finding snakes like Ivy the anaconda and Dottie, a playful python.

There are also vampire crabs, tarantulas, monitor lizards and even a blue-tongued skink, plus fan favorites like Salt, the albino alligator.

I also loved diving into the new Legasea Aqarium. It has glow tanks, turkey fish, lobsters and a leopard eel. People can even pet a sting ray.

Guests will also marvel at the massive shark tank that will soon hold several reef sharks. Fish are still coming in.

"We got some really, really nice color on them," Lori said.

The transition is always a delicate one, with the 30,000 square feet facility being a feat from start to finish.

The arch tank was the first one Brian and Lori bought when the aquarium was just a dream he shared with his 17 million social media followers, fans who also rooted for him as he was bravely battling pancreatic cancer. He died in January 2024 at the age of 54 while the aquarium was still under construction.

“As you're seeing these tanks be filled, the fish swimming around, what goes through your mind?” I asked Lori.

“Oh gosh, I mean there's a variety of feelings and emotions," she said. "Obviously, there's sadness because Brian's supposed to be here. But it's really, really good because, you know, we did it.”

That's the whole point of the aquarium's motto – "we're not just a zoo, we're a dream come true."

Lori wants to thank the community for their support and donations. She said she couldn't have done it without help and the amazing team, which is 60 employees strong.

