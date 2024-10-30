Lions fans react to Jameson Williams traffic stop with alleged concealed weapon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fan reaction has been swift to 7 News Detroit's report that Detroit police are now launching an internal investigation into why Lions WR Jameson Williams avoided arrest after a gun was found under his seat during a traffic stop. Police also say they've now sent a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office for review.

7 INVESTIGATION: Detroit police investigate why Lions WR Jameson Williams avoided arrest after gun found in car

Fans are expressing to us disappointment, but also support for the 23-year-old Lions wide receiver. In a town that bleeds Honolulu blue, news about the Lions spreads fast, especially when it’s about star players.

“Obviously he's a star on the field and we need him as part of our Super Bowl run,” said Lions Fan Chase Chapman of White Lake.

Williams is currently in the midst of his best season in year three with the Lions, but he’s currently serving a 2 game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He also served a 4 game suspension last season for violating the league’s gambling policy. Now fans learn he could be facing potential felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

“It kinda seems like it's been one thing after another," Chapman said. "But you know? I believe in the kid, we've seen a lot of progress from him.”

“I think they’re going to have to be patient with him, he's growing," said Lions fan Aaron Lowery of Detroit. "But he’s only got so many more chances.”

Another aspect of the investigation is the internal investigation to determine whether Williams received preferential treatment from police for being a star player. Fans are reacting to that too.

“Just because you're an athlete and have certain status and blah blah blah, no. You should have to pay the penalty just like anyone else,” said Lions fan Vincent Richardson of Detroit.

While fans are quick to react, they’re also quick to forgive, hoping Williams can resolve the issue and stay out of more trouble in the midst of a Super Bowl chase.

“I believe in our legal system, I believe Jameson Williams is a good guy, I believe he has good character. I believe he’s come along since he joined the team,” Chapman said.

“Give him another chance and see what he do because he is a big help to the squad,” said Lowery.

