Lions fans react to upcoming match-up with Washington Commanders in NFC Divisional Round

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, the Detroit Lions will host the Commanders in prime time in the Divisional Round this weekend.

We've been talking with Lions fans all night long to see how they feel ahead of Saturday night's critical game. They said the Commanders showed some spark, but they have faith in their Lions.

Rodney says he's been watching the Lions his whole life and that a season like this is a long time coming.

"I got a lot of the jerseys, a Gibbs jersey, a La Porta jersey, a St. Brown jersey, a Goff jersey, I'm a big Lion fan" Rodney said. "Man, it's super special. I'm a Day One fan, I'm 50 years old so it's been a while for me. I've been riding with the Lions since Day One."

"Seeing and hearing the upsets like Green Bay losing and all the other teams I've seen that didn't expect to lose, it was a shocker," Steven Barnes said on the Commanders match-up.

The Lions and Commanders will square off for the first time since 2022, when the Lions came away victorious, 36-27. That game will kick off at 8 p.m. EST on Fox on Saturday, Jan. 18.

If you're coming out to this game on Saturday, the Lions have been warning fans of ticket scams. Make sure you buy your ticket from a reputable website, using a credit card is a good idea, and if a ticket resale price is too good to be true, it most likely is.



