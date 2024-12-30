Lions fans ready for revenge in Monday Night Football game against San Francisco 49ers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lions fans are ready for tonight's NFC Championship revenge game, which you can watch right here on Channel 7.

The Niners have already been eliminated from the playoffs just a year after making the Super Bowl, but they look to relish in their roles as spoilers.

Lions fans shared their thoughts with me heading into tonight's primetime match-up.

Last year's magical season ended in California, with Detroit holding a 17-point lead at the half.

“I didn’t end up watching the rest. I got home thinking we won," said Detroiter Rich Hunter. "But, my mom let me know that we lost. That one, if we would’ve won that one, it would’ve been a real uproar in the city.”

The 49ers rallied to win, 34-31, to advance to the Super Bowl. The Lions went home that night, and they look to seek revenge tonight.

“We’re feeling very excited," said Angie Kennedy. "Don’t wanna jink anything but ready to go to the Super Bowl. It’s been a lot of years. It’s our time.”

“It’s an amazing, amazing story to see something that I used to not be prideful of," said Lions fan Aidan McNamara.

“They have the heart, so as long as they keep playing…they do have a lot of injured players," said Grace Vivanco. "So, that’s always kind of been our issue right now. But, I think we keep improving ourselves time and time again that even with our injured players, we still are a good team.”

Fans know how important having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs will be. Playing last year's NFC Championship game on the road may have been the difference between winning and losing. A win tonight brings them one step closer to the one seed.

The mounting injuries, particularly on defense. is concerning the fan base.

“A little bit. I mean, our entire like, defensive/offensive line, I just feel like is crumbling," Grace said. "But, I think Dan Campbell yet again keeps telling you not to worry. So, we’re not gonna worry."

“I think the team’s done such an incredible job. They’ve got great leadership across the coaching staff. And, they’ve worked really hard for this," Aidan said.

The Lions are ready for this Monday Night road showdown, and these fans are ready for it too.

“Oh, I’ll be tuning in for this one," Rich said.

