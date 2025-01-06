Lions fans rejoice after team clinches NFC North, 1 seed with win over Vikings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lions fans soaked in the moment, as their team is the King of the North and a Super Bowl favorite. Lifelong fans have waited a long time for this. And now, they're staying home for the playoffs.

Fans showed pure jubilation, with "Kings of the North" chants happening outside of Ford Field.

"It was electrifying. I was like, 'I’m a plumber man. I’m scared of water'. Everyone’s plugging everything in man. Vikings got screwed. Let’s go!” one fan said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wore her honorary buffs in April's NFL Draft here in Detroit. Not that the Lions have locked up home field throughout the NFC Playoffs...

“…we gonna give Dan Campbell…we gone give…I’mma give Dan Campbell these Buffs man when he winning man. For real," said Ben Graham.

There were lots of disappointed Vikings fans walking out of Ford Field.

“Hey, good luck to all you Lions guys," one Vikings fan told us "But, we’ll see you guys…we’ll see you guys when it means something to go to the Super Bowl.”

“Detroit, great job on just showing us love," said Vikings fan Johnathan Filas. "And, looking forward to a great rest of the season. And, we’re gonna see you guys again. And, we’re gonna beat you next time.”

There was also plenty of security outside the stadium to ensure fans left Ford Field happy and safe.

"It’s a great assignment," said one Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy. "You know, we’re on heightened alert cause everything that happened in New Orleans and everything. But man, it’s just great for the whole city of Detroit and all of Wayne County.”

Fans were loud and proud after Detroit's 31-9 thumping of Minnesota. They also showed Lions spirit through their various swag. Even a bum foot couldn't slow this lady down.

“Listen, I got the sparkle shoe," Shaltreece Chandler said. "I’m through and through Detroit Lions all the way even before all the hype. I’m a diehard fan, a true diehard fan. I love my Lions. All the way, Super Bowl. Woo!”

