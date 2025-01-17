'It's normal to have nerves.' Lions fans talk about Game Day Anxiety ahead of Saturday's playoff game

(WXYZ) — The NFL playoffs are ramping up, and the pressure is intensifying for both players and fans alike.

You may feel your heart racing, your stomach feeling jittery, or even pacing around the family room.

So, how do you deal with the game day jitters?

While watching your favorite team, like the Lions, on game day might be exciting, but it can also be damaging to your mental health.

"Get my mind prepared for battle because that is what’s about to happen," is how Siyeh Frazier describes it.

"It's normal to have nerves. Like if you didn't have nerves on a big game day, then it’s not a big game day like so," says Paddy Twomey, a Lions’ fan from Ireland.

"Just going crazy, especially when things are going badly," says John Healey, another fan from Ireland.

For athletes, the playoffs can be a mix of excitement and anxiety. The pressure to deliver in crucial moments can lead to overwhelming feelings of stress. But those stressful moments also put fans on the edge of their seats

I met three Lions' fans in front of Ford Field, visiting from Ireland for a wedding, but also hoping to see their favorite NFL team this Saturday.

"Definitely yell at the TV,” says Twomey. “Get in trouble from the mother for yelling too loud."

"It’s hard to stay calm especially not trying to get frustrated and stuff,” says Healey. “But when things are good, they're good."

"If it's a team you really care about, then I think you want it to be just enjoying your team playing in the playoffs," advises Clinical Psychologist Marla Bartol.

Bartol, a clinical psychologist at Wayne State, says the intense passion some have for sports could impact their mental health and can be impacting those around them and shares the number one tip to stay calm but still in the moment.

Be in the moment and be mindful of the enjoyment and be mindful and grateful of the experiences," Bartol says. "Deep breathing is really important, taking those slow, deep breaths."

I did catch some Lions fans, however, that had more of a Zen approach when it came to game-day anxiety rather than yelling at the tv - like Mike Vorani.

"I do a little de-stressing before the game. Absolutely. Some workouts, some mindfulness exercises, and really just become hopeful for the Lions to win," he says.

"For me, when I get a little overwhelmed watching our guys go at it, I take a nap at half-time. I just shut it down and close my eyes,” says Frazier. “15 minutes later, we're back at it."

Whether you're on the field or in the stands, managing game-day anxiety during the playoffs is crucial for enjoying the sport and team we all are rooting for.

