PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — A report suggests the LIV Golf team championship scheduled at St. John's Resort's The Cardinal Golf Course in Plymouth, Michigan, is not happening.

Watch Christiana Ford's report below

LIV Golf team championship in Michigan may be canceled, locals left in the dark

Following the LIV Golf Bedminster event in New York on Sunday, TNT Sports' Craig Doyle said the event in Indianapolis would be the final event of the season, where the team championship will be decided. The video was posted by Flushing It Golf on X.

As of Monday, fans can still buy tickets online, but at St. John's there is no sign that LIV Golf is coming. There is no infrastructure on site, just two weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin.

The silence has people talking.

Mark Newman, a volunteer and Plymouth Township resident who participated last year and registered again this year, said he has no information about whether the event will move forward.

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"The organization themselves are withholding any information regarding whether this event is going to move forward or not," Newman said. "We are feeling very uninformed and left in the dark by everything."

Newman said he is disappointed by the uncertainty.

"I'm basically upset by it because I was really looking forward to it again. It was an awesome event last year. We had a lot of fun," Newman said.

St. John's Resort and its official event management partner, Outlyr, both declined to comment, saying they will only address LIV Golf's event if or when LIV makes an announcement.

LIV has not responded to our request for information.

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Aiden Newman, a college golfer, said the experience of watching players inside the ropes close to home was memorable.

I hope we have it at the end of the day. Last year it was a little different format. I understand some people aren’t the biggest fan of LIV. However to have Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, all those guys here was a little bit of a different experience and for it being literally right down the road and being able to see em’ inside the ropes was a really good experience and I hope it comes back this year,” Aiden Newman said.

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Ron Henry, who attended last year with his wife and plans to buy tickets again this year, said he remains hopeful.

"I'm hopeful that it'll still be on. I think it's good for the area. We need more global events in Michigan. And it was certainly ranked up there. I've been to the Ryder Cup, I've been to the, several different Oakland Hills events and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It's too bad that we're losing both in the same year," Henry said.

Plymouth Downtown Development Authority Director Sam Plymale said last year's tournament produced only a 3 to 4 percent increase in visitors to the area.

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"We were looking forward to LIV coming back and maybe growing the impact from last year but we'll see what happens and if it doesn't, if the tournament doesn't happen, I don't think it'll have a huge impact on our businesses down here," Plymale said.

The tournament is still listed online as scheduled for The Cardinal from Aug. 27-30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

