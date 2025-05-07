(WXYZ) — All eyes are on Vatican City this morning as Cardinals prepare to start the Papal Conclave to elect the 267th Pope. We are just hours away from the beginning of the centuries-old ritual.

Yesterday evening, Vatican leaders formally sealed the entrances to the Apostolic Palace, marking the beginning of the Conclave period. Once the 133 Cardinals go inside the Sistine Chapel., they will have no contact with the outside world until a new Pope is selected.

Each Cardinal will vote four times a day until two-thirds of the group agree on who will lead the Catholic Church. Historically, the process takes 2-3 days.

And this morning to provide insight into the Conclave, we were joined in studio by Father Tim Wezner from the Archdiocese of Detroit for more insight on how this process works.

WATCH OUR LIVE INTERVIEW FROM OUR 6 A.M. SHOW

LIVE INTERVIEW: Father Tim Wezner with Archdiocese of Detroit provides insight on Conclave

