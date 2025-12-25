Volunteers provide meals for metro Detroit seniors on Christmas Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of volunteers with DTE and the Detroit Area Agency of Aging packed up 5500 meals for seniors and vulnerable adults across metro Detroit.

400 volunteers made it happen, delivering meals to adults with disabilities. But food isn't the only thing being provided."

"They don't get a lot of Interaction, so not only is it providing nutrition to them, but it’s providing that moment of warm conversation and engagement for them," said Kayla Perry with the DAAA.

Once out the door, the deliveries go to seniors in Detroit, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, Highland Park and Grosse Pointe.

"We still have to give back to the ones who paved the way for us," said volunteer Latawn Crocker. "So if it’s a matter of getting up early to make sure we’re preparing these meals that we know someone is eating today, so that’s what it’s about.

