Livonia baker creates free food pantry to help families struggling with SNAP benefit changes

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia baker is spreading holiday cheer by opening his heart and pantry to families in need this season.

Hassan Makki, proud owner of Sweet 220 Bakery with his wife Dalia, has created a food pantry inside his shop to help Metro Detroit families struggling after recent SNAP benefit changes.

WXYZ

"One of the most beautiful things about our culture is the hospitality and giving back, and I hold that with a huge sense of pride," Makki said. "I was raised by my grandparents and my parents to give back, even if we grew up with very little."

The pantry offers rice, beans, pasta, peanut butter, oats, canned goods, canned fruits and vegetables, plus fresh fruit and bread that Makki purchases himself. His mother helps by collecting food donations, and customers have also contributed supplies.

"Everything over here is free," Makki explained to visitors exploring the pantry.

Customers like Ramia Elhussaini, Teresa Morris and Jason Glaze praised the initiative during their recent visits.

WXYZ

"Especially with everything that's going on with the SNAP benefits, this is just a great opportunity for people to come in and grab things that they may need," Morris said.

WXYZ

"A lot of local places wouldn't even think about this," Glaze added.

This isn't Makki's first act of community service. In 2023, the proud Arab American from Dearborn delivered treats to line workers and first responders after power outages struck the area.

This holiday season, Makki is taking his generosity further by adopting three families to "spoil them with holiday desserts, a nice array of it." He's focusing on single mothers, families with sick children, or anyone facing struggles.

The nominations have already moved Makki to tears. One submission described a single mother who adopted three children and took guardianship of her niece due to her brother's addiction struggle. The woman lost her brother in April, and her husband lost his job earlier this year.

"I'm still grieving, and days when I can't sleep, it would be nice to have a sweet treat to brighten my mood for a moment," the nomination read. "It doesn't make anything better that Christmas is around the corner, and the kids just want a smile on their face."

Reading such stories affects Makki deeply.

"I've been through family hardship and loss, and it's hard to read them, man. Especially when you go home, you know, the heat is on, the fridge is full of food," Makki said.

The food pantry operates year-round, and Makki hopes to expand it with more essentials through community support. Families can be nominated for holiday treats through Sweet 220 Bakery's Instagram @sweet220

