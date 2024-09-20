Livonia schools bus driver shortage, cancelled routes frustrates parents

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — As parents picked up their kids at Livonia’s Riley Upper Elementary, there was a mix of frustration and understanding following last-minute bus route cancellations.

Thursday afternoon, the school district sent a letter home to parents explaining most bus routes are canceled for the next two weeks due to a bus driver shortage. It explains that newly hired drivers are in the process of being trained.

“There’s a lot of frustration," Jay MacKay told 7 News Detroit.

MacKay and his wife have four kids in the district, and he said that's a lot of juggling during drop-off and pickup.

"It's the middle of the day, the 3, 3:30, 4 o'clock, that hour... that's where it's going to throw a little bit of a wrench in our system," he explained.

Another parent, Amanda Michell said, “I have kids at three different schools. So, they’re all affected.”

She said, fortunately, because of her work schedule she’s flexible and can also chauffeur other kids.

“I have my own bus. This is the Michell bus," she joked.

“I told (other parents) if they needed a ride just to text me and let me know, pick ‘em up drop ‘em off," Michell said.

So, what's the reason for the shortage? Katrina Morris with the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation told 7 News Detroit the pandemic caused a lot of older drivers to quit because of health concerns.

7 News Detroit asked her what's continuing to drive the shortage.

Morris replied, "I think that there is a lack of understanding of what our bus drivers do.”

Of the 220 districts that responded to the organization's survey two years ago, Morris said there was a shortage of 460 drivers.

This year, she said a pending study finds that number to be roughly the same.

“We have the most safety-sensitive position in the whole entire school district, and we have to go through drug testing, random drug testing, a DOT physical. We have to go through extra training just in order to be able to meet the state and DOT requirements to drive those buses and not anybody can do that," Morris explained.

7 News Detroit also spoke with Novi Public Schools.

“We are still hiring. We have a posting up right now,” said Dr. Laura Carino, the Assistant Superintendent of Talent Management and Development.

Carino said the district raised the starting salary which has helped attract more applicants. They've gotten creative, like conducting interviews over Zoom and in the evening.

Also, they offer on-the-spot job training for drivers to obtain their CDL. She said they also work to get the word out and educate people about the position.

“Opportunities to engage people in our community that may not have thought that driving a bus was for them but give them an opportunity of what the job is, what the rewards are for when they are a driver," Carino explained.

Livonia Public Schools declined an interview and sent 7 News Detroit the same letter sent home to parents. Again, it explains the changes are for two weeks through October 4th and that newly hired drivers are in the process of being trained.

Where Your Voice Matters