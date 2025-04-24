Local businesses excited for increased foot traffic for first Pistons home playoff game in six years

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — There's been a lot of fan support for the Lions and Tigers the last few years given their recent success. Now, the entire metro area is ready to go crazy for the Detroit Pistons and their playoff run.

The party gets started tonight with a pre-game fan fest starting at 4 p.m. today at Little Caesars Arena's Chevrolet Plaza prior to Game Three of the Pistons' best-of-seven playoff series against the New York Knicks. The tents are already up outside in preparation for today's festivities.

The fans are excited for what's the come, and several businesses near LCA are also looking forward to the extra foot traffic.

“It’s a blessing man for us to not be there since 2000-and-I don’t know how long. And, for us to be there now, we got a good team. They young. They ready. So, I like it. I like our chances," said Pistons fan Daryl Kinslow. "I think it’s gonna be crazy, nice energy, good atmosphere.”

“We’re expanding our footprint, bringing out the lot a little more, extra space, extra standing room, excavating the outdoor bar," said Hugh Leonard, the general manager at Harry's Detroit. "So, you know, quick drinks, easy service and really just expecting a large rush of excited fans.”

“Everybody needs jerseys. So, we’re all sold out of jerseys. And, they’re looking for Cade Cunningham," said Jenny Symansic, the general manager at Fanatic U. “I had to order some more. We’re waiting on some more shirts to come in now. And hopefully, we’ll make it to the next round and we’ll have more gear.”

That pre-game fan fest will happen again for Game 4 on Sunday, with the plaza opening at 10 a.m. There's going to be lots of family-friendly activities, plus food and beverages available. The best part about all the festivities: they're completely free and you don't need a game ticket to come.

This is the Pistons' first playoff appearance since 2019, and prior to Monday's Game 2 win, the team hadn't won a home playoff game since 2009.