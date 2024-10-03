Local organizations wrap their arms around families of kids with autism

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Having a child recently diagnosed with autism can stir up a lot of different emotions and leave parents feeling isolated and overwhelmed while they try to take the right steps to help their child. But there are people in our community ready to take your hand and walk you through all of it.

Brenda Bierens is a mom to a 24-year-old man with autism. She tells me, she feels for these parents because she's been there- unsure of where to turn or how to help her child. And as a mom in those shoes, she says you don't have to climb that mountain alone.

"Don't compare your child to other children," Bierens says. "Because it can feel scary, isolating, and defeating. Celebrate all the small milestones that don't seem like a big deal to the average person but are a really big deal to a child with autism."

Two organizations in our community, the Living and Learning Center and Bright Behavioral Therapy say there are organizations just like theirs out there ready to help you every step of the way.

"Talk to their teacher and get a group of people that support you and want the best for your child and come up with a great plan for school," says Rachelle Vartanian, founder of the Living and Learning Center.

Many families who have little ones with a new diagnosis see the list of therapies and treatments and get overwhelmed by the potential cost of the treatments. These organizations say they are there to guide you, whether you are seeking out a test, thinking your child may have autism, or you have a brand new diagnosis.

"Maybe it's providing therapy to the parent to learn how to navigate some of this or teach their child communication and social skills, and behavior challenge that they're having. And work with them through that so maybe it's a little less cost for them up front," says Alyssa Parros, the Clinical Director of Living and Learning.

The good news is, most treatments are covered by private insurance and Medicaid. Experts say the issue lies with the list of approved practitioners.

Families who are covered by Medicaid tend to fall victim to long waitlists, becuse there are less providers covered by medicaid than private insurance.

This is especially true for Applied Behavioral Analysis, or ABA- the only FDA approved treatment for autism.

Where Your Voice Matters